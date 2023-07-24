On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2023-07-27

On the next Galactic Travels™, the month-long focus on Craig Padilla concludes. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Aquarii on See Peace Music.

You will also hear new releases by RNGMNN on Winter-Light Records and by Volker Lankow on Iapetus Music.

The latest show's playlist (July 20 - show #1368) is available for your inspection.

Become a member of WDIY today to keep this great programming coming your way.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.