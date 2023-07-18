On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2023-07-20

On the next Galactic Travels™, the month-long focus on Craig Padilla continues. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Perspectives on the Dream World on See Peace Music.

You will also hear new releases by Dirk Serries on Midira Records and by Volker Lankow on Iapetus Music.

The latest show's playlist (July 13 - show #1367) is available for your inspection.

Become a member of WDIY today to keep this great programming coming your way.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.