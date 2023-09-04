On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2023-09-07

On the next Galactic Travels™, the month-long focus on on Sverre Knut Johansen begins.

The Featured CD at Midnight will be Earth from Above on Spotted Peccary Music.

You will also hear new releases by Pulse Mandala and Distant Fires Burning on Audiobulb Records.

The latest show's playlist (August 31 - show #1374) is available for your inspection.

Become a member of WDIY today to keep this great programming coming your way.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.