WDIY Headlines

Galactic Travels™: The Special Focus for June, 2023

WDIY | By Bill Fox
Published May 29, 2023 at 9:47 PM EDT
On Galactic Travels™, the Special Focus for June is Palancar.

Palancar is Darrel Burgan of Texas. Darrell has collaborated with Cluster Balm, Copal River, Labrathisattva, Flute of the Fallen Tiger, and Lucette Bourdin. He has played live quite a bit under the Palancar project as well as part of the mindSpiral and Different Skies projects.

Darrell is the founder of the Creative Commons based ambient net label Earth Mantra and of Spirit Canyon Audio, a vendor of exotic music soundware and founded the internet radio station StillStream. He releases his own music on Emergent World Records.

Bill Fox
Bill Fox is one of the most influential people in the international electronic music community. A tireless promoter of the genre in the northeastern United States, he hosts radio broadcasts of electronic music on two radio stations, both of which can also be heard streaming on the Internet. He has hosted Galactic Travels on WDIY continuously since January 23, 1997. Bill runs the Soundscapes Concert Series to present EM to the Lehigh Valley in eastern Pennsylvania. A multi-instrumentalist who is equally at home on guitar, bass, saxophone, and synthesizers, he has lent his talents to the Ricochet Gathering albums as well as to a collaboration with world-famous space musician vidnaObmana. Bill plays in Twyndyllyngs, known for their weekly internet concerts on electro-music radio. He is a veteran of the electro-music, Different Skies, and Ricochet Gathering events. Then there are the other genres of music that interest Bill. But that's another story.
