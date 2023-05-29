Galactic Travels™: The Special Focus for June, 2023

On Galactic Travels™, the Special Focus for June is Palancar.

Palancar is Darrel Burgan of Texas. Darrell has collaborated with Cluster Balm, Copal River, Labrathisattva, Flute of the Fallen Tiger, and Lucette Bourdin. He has played live quite a bit under the Palancar project as well as part of the mindSpiral and Different Skies projects.

Darrell is the founder of the Creative Commons based ambient net label Earth Mantra and of Spirit Canyon Audio, a vendor of exotic music soundware and founded the internet radio station StillStream. He releases his own music on Emergent World Records.