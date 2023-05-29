On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2023-06-01

On the next Galactic Travels™, the month-long focus on Palancar begins. The Featured CD at Midnight will be disk one from Scarab on Emergent World Records.

You will also hear new releases by Bernhard Wöstheinrich on Iapetus Music, by Jeff Greinke on Projekt Records, and by Thaneco on SynGate Records.

The latest show's playlist (May 25 - show #1360) is available for your inspection.

Become a member of WDIY today to keep this great programming coming your way.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.