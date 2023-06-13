On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2023-06-15

On the next Galactic Travels™, the month-long focus on Palancar continues. The Featured CD at Midnight will be disk three from Scarab on Emergent World Records.

You will also hear new releases by Christian Fiesel on SynGate Records and by Liquid Science Division.

The latest show's playlist (June 8 - show #1362) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.