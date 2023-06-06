On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2023-06-08

On the next Galactic Travels™, the month-long focus on Palancar continues. The Featured CD at Midnight will be disk two from Scarab on Emergent World Records.

You will also hear new releases by Swartz et on Utter East Records and by Ian Boddy on DiN Records.

The latest show's playlist (June 1 - show #1361) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.