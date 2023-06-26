On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2023-06-29

On the next Galactic Travels™, the month-long focus on Palancar concludes. The Featured CD at Midnight will be NIghtlands on Emergent World Records.

You will also hear new releases by Tapes and Topographies on Simulacra Records and by Lyonel Bauchet on DiN Records.

The latest show's playlist (June 22 - show #1364) is available for your inspection.

Become a member of WDIY today to keep this great programming coming your way.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.