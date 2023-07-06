Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for June, 2023
WDIY 88.1 FM Galactic Travels™ Top 20 for June, 2023.
Shows #1361 to #1365; 1-June-2023 to 29-June-2023. Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order. Compiled by Bill Fox.
The Special Focus for June was Palancar.
ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL
=========================================
Bernhard Wöstheinrich - Genre - Iapetus Music
Christian Fiesel - Radio Noise Station - SynGate
DASK - Born from the Stars - SynGate
Dave Luxton - Music from the Firmament II - Wayfarer
Eric Wøllo - The Shape of Time - Projekt
Gunnar Spardel - The Fade to Afterlife - Sunseasky
Ian Boddy - Modulations III - DiN
Jeff Greinke - A Tousand Year Flood - Projekt
Liquid Science Division - Liquid Science Division - none
Lyonel Bauchet - Tractatus Lyra - DiN
Palancar - Grooves - Emergent World
Palancar - Nightlands - Emergent World
Palancar - Scarab disk 1 - Emergent World
Palancar - Scarab disk 2 - Emergent World
Palancar - Scarab disk 3 - Emergent World
Patrick 9000 - Endless Journey - SynGate
Peter Mergener - New Horizons - Spheric Music
Swartz et - Leviathan I - Utter East
Tapes and Topographies - Microtones - Simulacra
Thaneco - Structures on Mars - SynGate
