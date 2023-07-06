Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for June, 2023

WDIY 88.1 FM Galactic Travels™ Top 20 for June, 2023.

Shows #1361 to #1365; 1-June-2023 to 29-June-2023. Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order. Compiled by Bill Fox.

The Special Focus for June was Palancar.

ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL

=========================================

Bernhard Wöstheinrich - Genre - Iapetus Music

Christian Fiesel - Radio Noise Station - SynGate

DASK - Born from the Stars - SynGate

Dave Luxton - Music from the Firmament II - Wayfarer

Eric Wøllo - The Shape of Time - Projekt

Gunnar Spardel - The Fade to Afterlife - Sunseasky

Ian Boddy - Modulations III - DiN

Jeff Greinke - A Tousand Year Flood - Projekt

Liquid Science Division - Liquid Science Division - none

Lyonel Bauchet - Tractatus Lyra - DiN

Palancar - Grooves - Emergent World

Palancar - Nightlands - Emergent World

Palancar - Scarab disk 1 - Emergent World

Palancar - Scarab disk 2 - Emergent World

Palancar - Scarab disk 3 - Emergent World

Patrick 9000 - Endless Journey - SynGate

Peter Mergener - New Horizons - Spheric Music

Swartz et - Leviathan I - Utter East

Tapes and Topographies - Microtones - Simulacra

Thaneco - Structures on Mars - SynGate

