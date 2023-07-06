© 2023
Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for June, 2023

WDIY | By Bill Fox
Published July 6, 2023 at 9:50 PM EDT
WDIY 88.1 FM Galactic Travels™ Top 20 for June, 2023.

Shows #1361 to #1365; 1-June-2023 to 29-June-2023. Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order. Compiled by Bill Fox.

The Special Focus for June was Palancar.

ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL
=========================================

Bernhard Wöstheinrich - Genre - Iapetus Music
Christian Fiesel - Radio Noise Station - SynGate
DASK - Born from the Stars - SynGate
Dave Luxton - Music from the Firmament II - Wayfarer
Eric Wøllo - The Shape of Time - Projekt
Gunnar Spardel - The Fade to Afterlife - Sunseasky
Ian Boddy - Modulations III - DiN
Jeff Greinke - A Tousand Year Flood - Projekt
Liquid Science Division - Liquid Science Division - none
Lyonel Bauchet - Tractatus Lyra - DiN
Palancar - Grooves - Emergent World
Palancar - Nightlands - Emergent World
Palancar - Scarab disk 1 - Emergent World
Palancar - Scarab disk 2 - Emergent World
Palancar - Scarab disk 3 - Emergent World
Patrick 9000 - Endless Journey - SynGate
Peter Mergener - New Horizons - Spheric Music
Swartz et - Leviathan I - Utter East
Tapes and Topographies - Microtones - Simulacra
Thaneco - Structures on Mars - SynGate

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.

Bill Fox
Bill Fox is one of the most influential people in the international electronic music community. A tireless promoter of the genre in the northeastern United States, he hosts radio broadcasts of electronic music on two radio stations, both of which can also be heard streaming on the Internet. He has hosted Galactic Travels on WDIY continuously since January 23, 1997. Bill runs the Soundscapes Concert Series to present EM to the Lehigh Valley in eastern Pennsylvania. A multi-instrumentalist who is equally at home on guitar, bass, saxophone, and synthesizers, he has lent his talents to the Ricochet Gathering albums as well as to a collaboration with world-famous space musician vidnaObmana. Bill plays in Twyndyllyngs, known for their weekly internet concerts on electro-music radio. He is a veteran of the electro-music, Different Skies, and Ricochet Gathering events. Then there are the other genres of music that interest Bill. But that's another story.
