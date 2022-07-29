© 2022
WDIY Headlines

Galactic Travels™: The Special Focus for August, 2022

WDIY | By Bill Fox
Published July 29, 2022 at 12:01 AM EDT
Bill Fox
WDS Productions

On Galactic Travels™, the Special Focus for July is Winter-Light Records.

Winter-Light Records is a record label based in Haarlem, The Netherlands, specializing in ambient, experimental, and drone soundscapes. The goal is to release new and interesting music without imposing limitations on the possibilities. Label head Mark O'Shea believes that exploring new areas, pushing at boundaries, or working within current structures can produce beautiful and interesting results.

WDIY Headlines Galactic TravelsOrigo SoundFeatured CD at MidnightSpecial Focuselectronic musicspacemusicBerlin SchoolambientCosmic MusicKosmische Musik
Bill Fox
Bill Fox is one of the most influential people in the international electronic music community. A tireless promoter of the genre in the northeastern United States, he hosts radio broadcasts of electronic music on two radio stations, both of which can also be heard streaming on the Internet. He has hosted Galactic Travels on WDIY continuously since January 23, 1997. Bill runs the Soundscapes Concert Series to present EM to the Lehigh Valley in eastern Pennsylvania. A multi-instrumentalist who is equally at home on guitar, bass, saxophone, and synthesizers, he has lent his talents to the Ricochet Gathering albums as well as to a collaboration with world-famous space musician vidnaObmana. Bill plays in Twyndyllyngs, known for their weekly internet concerts on electro-music radio. He is a veteran of the electro-music, Different Skies, and Ricochet Gathering events. Then there are the other genres of music that interest Bill. But that's another story.
