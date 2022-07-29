Galactic Travels™: The Special Focus for August, 2022
On Galactic Travels™, the Special Focus for July is Winter-Light Records.
Winter-Light Records is a record label based in Haarlem, The Netherlands, specializing in ambient, experimental, and drone soundscapes. The goal is to release new and interesting music without imposing limitations on the possibilities. Label head Mark O'Shea believes that exploring new areas, pushing at boundaries, or working within current structures can produce beautiful and interesting results.