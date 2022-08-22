On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2022-08-25

On the next Galactic Travels™, the month-long focus on Origo Sound concludes. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Enter the Dream by Current.

You will also hear new music by Michael Brückner and Cilia DiPonte on Cyclical Dreams and by Strangebird~Sounds on AudiobulbRecords.

The latest show's playlist (August 18 - show #1320) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.