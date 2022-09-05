Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for August, 2022

WDIY 88.1 FM Galactic Travels™ Top 20 for July, 2022.

Shows #1318 to #1321; 4-August-2022 to 25-August-2022. Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order. Compiled by Bill Fox.

The Special Focus for August was Origo Sound Records.

ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL

Andrew Douglas - Emitter - Neu Harmony

Charbonneau and Amato - Synth Works Vol.2 - Backward Music

Circular - Nanotopia - Origo Sound

Colin Rayment - Equilibrium - SynGate

Current - Enter the Dream - Origo Sound

Erik Wøllo - Sojourns - Projekt

Exile - Dimension D - Origo Sound

Gert Emmens - On the Edge of Nowhere - Groove Unlimited

Kubusschnitt - The Core - none

Brückner and Cilia di Ponte - Twenty-Five Light Years - Cyclical Dreams

NOX - Abyssal Codex - Winter-Light

Neural Network - Brain-state-in-a-box - Origo Sound

Remy - The Other Side - Deserted Island Music

Richard Scott - Everything Is Always at Once - Discus Music

Steve Roach - What Remains - Projekt

Strangebird~Sounds - Lavender River - Audiobulb

Swartz et - Desert Meditations - Utter East

Thaneco and DASK - Stages - SynGate-Wave

Various Artists - Third Decade - Manikin

Vic Hennegan - Time Ritual - Alien Tribes

