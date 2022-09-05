© 2022
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for August, 2022

WDIY | By Bill Fox
Published September 5, 2022 at 8:20 AM EDT
GT_LOGO_6inWx4inH TOP20.jpg
Bill Fox
/
WDS Productions

WDIY 88.1 FM Galactic Travels™ Top 20 for July, 2022.

Shows #1318 to #1321; 4-August-2022 to 25-August-2022. Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order. Compiled by Bill Fox.

The Special Focus for August was Origo Sound Records.

ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL
=========================================

Andrew Douglas - Emitter - Neu Harmony
Charbonneau and Amato - Synth Works Vol.2 - Backward Music
Circular - Nanotopia - Origo Sound
Colin Rayment - Equilibrium - SynGate
Current - Enter the Dream - Origo Sound
Erik Wøllo - Sojourns - Projekt
Exile - Dimension D - Origo Sound
Gert Emmens - On the Edge of Nowhere - Groove Unlimited
Kubusschnitt - The Core - none
Brückner and Cilia di Ponte - Twenty-Five Light Years - Cyclical Dreams
NOX - Abyssal Codex - Winter-Light
Neural Network - Brain-state-in-a-box - Origo Sound
Remy - The Other Side - Deserted Island Music
Richard Scott - Everything Is Always at Once - Discus Music
Steve Roach - What Remains - Projekt
Strangebird~Sounds - Lavender River - Audiobulb
Swartz et - Desert Meditations - Utter East
Thaneco and DASK - Stages - SynGate-Wave
Various Artists - Third Decade - Manikin
Vic Hennegan - Time Ritual - Alien Tribes

Become a member of WDIY today to keep this great programming coming your way.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.

Tags

Galactic TravelsOrigo SoundFeatured CD at MidnightSpecial Focuselectronic musicspacemusicBerlin SchoolambientCosmic MusicKosmische Musik
Bill Fox
Bill Fox is one of the most influential people in the international electronic music community. A tireless promoter of the genre in the northeastern United States, he hosts radio broadcasts of electronic music on two radio stations, both of which can also be heard streaming on the Internet. He has hosted Galactic Travels on WDIY continuously since January 23, 1997. Bill runs the Soundscapes Concert Series to present EM to the Lehigh Valley in eastern Pennsylvania. A multi-instrumentalist who is equally at home on guitar, bass, saxophone, and synthesizers, he has lent his talents to the Ricochet Gathering albums as well as to a collaboration with world-famous space musician vidnaObmana. Bill plays in Twyndyllyngs, known for their weekly internet concerts on electro-music radio. He is a veteran of the electro-music, Different Skies, and Ricochet Gathering events. Then there are the other genres of music that interest Bill. But that's another story.
See stories by Bill Fox
Related Content