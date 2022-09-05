Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for August, 2022
Shows #1318 to #1321; 4-August-2022 to 25-August-2022. Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order. Compiled by Bill Fox.
The Special Focus for August was Origo Sound Records.
ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL
=========================================
Andrew Douglas - Emitter - Neu Harmony
Charbonneau and Amato - Synth Works Vol.2 - Backward Music
Circular - Nanotopia - Origo Sound
Colin Rayment - Equilibrium - SynGate
Current - Enter the Dream - Origo Sound
Erik Wøllo - Sojourns - Projekt
Exile - Dimension D - Origo Sound
Gert Emmens - On the Edge of Nowhere - Groove Unlimited
Kubusschnitt - The Core - none
Brückner and Cilia di Ponte - Twenty-Five Light Years - Cyclical Dreams
NOX - Abyssal Codex - Winter-Light
Neural Network - Brain-state-in-a-box - Origo Sound
Remy - The Other Side - Deserted Island Music
Richard Scott - Everything Is Always at Once - Discus Music
Steve Roach - What Remains - Projekt
Strangebird~Sounds - Lavender River - Audiobulb
Swartz et - Desert Meditations - Utter East
Thaneco and DASK - Stages - SynGate-Wave
Various Artists - Third Decade - Manikin
Vic Hennegan - Time Ritual - Alien Tribes
