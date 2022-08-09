On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2022-08-11

On the next Galactic Travels™, the month-long focus on Origo Sound continues. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Dimension D by Exile.

You will also hear new music by Andrew Douglas on Neu Harmony and by Colin Rayment on SynGate Records.

The latest show's playlist (August 4 - show #1318) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.