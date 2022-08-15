On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2022-08-18

On the next Galactic Travels™, the month-long focus on Origo Sound continues. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Nanotopia by Circular.

You will also hear new music by Vic Hennegan on Alien Tribes Records and by Thaneco and DASK on the Wave imprint of SynGate Records.

The latest show's playlist (August 11 - show #1319) is available for your inspection.

Become a member of WDIY today to keep this great programming coming your way.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.