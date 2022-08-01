On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2022-08-04

On the next Galactic Travels™, the month-long focus on Origo Sound begins. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Brain-state-in-a-box by Neural Network.

You will also hear new music by Steve Roach on Projekt Records, by NOX on Winter-Light Records, and by Charbonneau and Amato on Backward Music.

The latest show's playlist (July 28 - show #1317) is available for your inspection.

Become a member of WDIY today to keep this great programming coming your way.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.