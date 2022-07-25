St. Luke's Advises Public to Check Their COVID Test Expiration Dates | WDIY Local News

St. Luke’s University Health Network is advising the public to be aware of updates to the expiration dates of COVID-19 tests. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more.

St. Luke’s said in a recent release that the expiration dates for many COVID-19 tests have been extended by the Food and Drug Administration after further review of new data submitted by test manufacturers.

The expiration dates on test packaging may not be accurate, and St. Luke's advises consumers to check updated expiration dates online before using the tests – or before discarding apparently expired ones.

The FDA says an extended expiration date means the manufacturer provided data showing the shelf-life – which is measured from the test’s date of manufacture and represents how long the test should perform as expected – is longer than was known when the test was first authorized.

For tests whose expiration dates have not been extended, consumers are advised to respect the dates on their packaging as expired tests do not provide reliable results.

The latest guidance or information on common COVID-19 diagnostic tests is available on the FDA's website at https://www.fda.gov/medical-devices/coronavirus-covid-19-and-medical-devices/home-otc-covid-19-diagnostic-tests#list.

(Original air-date: 7/25/22)