WDIY Headlines

Coronavirus Update with St. Luke's Dr. Jeffrey Jahre - 27

WDIY | By James Johnson
Published June 24, 2022 at 7:57 PM EDT
CU-DrJahre.jpg

St. Luke's University Health Network's Dr. Jeffrey Jahre is back with another coronavirus update discussing the still ever-present dangers of the Omicron B.A.2 subvariant, and others that have made infection easier, but less severe in terms of symptoms. Also, how reinfection is possible despite many people being vaccinated and boosted, or having already had COVID-19.

Dr. Jahre also talks about the recent CDC approval of vaccinations for children ages six months to five years, the outbreak of monkeypox, St. Luke's news, and more.

(Original air-dates: 6/21/22, 6/22/22, 6/23/22)

St. Luke's University Health NetworkDr. Jeffrey JahreCOVID-19BA.2 Omicron subvariantsubvariantsreinfectionmonkeypoxVaccineBooster Shots
James Johnson
James Johnson, a Poconos and Lehigh Valley local who began volunteering for Sunday's Weekend Edition in 2019, proudly joined WDIY as News and Information Director in September 2020. Many customers, clients, friends and strangers over his 25 year career in hospitality, sales and small business consulting have suggested he should be on the radio, so now he is, living out his dream job with WDIY. He is dedicated to bringing balanced journalism, engaging local and regional stories, and continuing the fantastic work of WDIY's valuable volunteer hosts and writers, who contribute exceptional News and Public Affairs content for the listeners of the Lehigh Valley.
