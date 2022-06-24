Coronavirus Update with St. Luke's Dr. Jeffrey Jahre - 27

St. Luke's University Health Network's Dr. Jeffrey Jahre is back with another coronavirus update discussing the still ever-present dangers of the Omicron B.A.2 subvariant, and others that have made infection easier, but less severe in terms of symptoms. Also, how reinfection is possible despite many people being vaccinated and boosted, or having already had COVID-19.

Dr. Jahre also talks about the recent CDC approval of vaccinations for children ages six months to five years, the outbreak of monkeypox, St. Luke's news, and more.

(Original air-dates: 6/21/22, 6/22/22, 6/23/22)