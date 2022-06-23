Coronavirus Update with St. Luke's Dr. Jeffrey Jahre - 26

Dr. Jeffrey Jahre is back for another Coronavirus Update as he reviews the dangers of COVID-19, the uptick in cases because of the B.A. 2 variant of Omicron, the differences in symptoms and effects of Delta versus B.A. 2, the masking controversy, and how taking personal responsibility of risk is the best strategy.

Plus, Dr. Jahre talks about how St. Luke's has joined a nationwide network of children's hospitals, the importance of youth mental health with a recent grant from the Two Rivers Health and Wellness Foundation, and how St. Luke's gives back to the Lehigh Valley community more than other nonprofit hospitals with its recent ranking on a report from the Lown Institute.

(original air dates 4/26/22 - 4/27/22)