WDIY Headlines

Coronavirus Update with St. Luke's Dr. Jeffrey Jahre - 26

WDIY | By James Johnson
Published June 23, 2022 at 12:04 PM EDT
CU-DrJahre.jpg

Dr. Jeffrey Jahre is back for another Coronavirus Update as he reviews the dangers of COVID-19, the uptick in cases because of the B.A. 2 variant of Omicron, the differences in symptoms and effects of Delta versus B.A. 2, the masking controversy, and how taking personal responsibility of risk is the best strategy.

Plus, Dr. Jahre talks about how St. Luke's has joined a nationwide network of children's hospitals, the importance of youth mental health with a recent grant from the Two Rivers Health and Wellness Foundation, and how St. Luke's gives back to the Lehigh Valley community more than other nonprofit hospitals with its recent ranking on a report from the Lown Institute.

(original air dates 4/26/22 - 4/27/22)

James Johnson
James Johnson, a Poconos and Lehigh Valley local who began volunteering for Sunday's Weekend Edition in 2019, proudly joined WDIY as News and Information Director in September 2020. Many customers, clients, friends and strangers over his 25 year career in hospitality, sales and small business consulting have suggested he should be on the radio, so now he is, living out his dream job with WDIY. He is dedicated to bringing balanced journalism, engaging local and regional stories, and continuing the fantastic work of WDIY's valuable volunteer hosts and writers, who contribute exceptional News and Public Affairs content for the listeners of the Lehigh Valley.
