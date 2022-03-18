© 2022
Coronavirus Update with St. Luke's Dr. Jeffrey Jahre - 25

WDIY | By James Johnson
Published March 18, 2022 at 6:16 PM EDT
St. Luke's University Health Network's Dr. Jeffrey Jahre is back with the 25th Coronavirus Update discussing Covid-19 case rates falling rapidly around the Nation and the Lehigh Valley, how to react with certain restrictions adjusting including recent CDC mask guidance, assessing personal risk especially indoors, plus Newsweek magazine naming St. Luke's University Health Network a World's Best Hospital for the 4th consecutive year and more.

(Original air-dates: 3/16 - 17/22)

James Johnson
James Johnson, a Poconos and Lehigh Valley local who began volunteering for Sunday's Weekend Edition in 2019, proudly joined WDIY as News and Information Director in September 2020. Many customers, clients, friends and strangers over his 25 year career in hospitality, sales and small business consulting have suggested he should be on the radio, so now he is, living out his dream job with WDIY. He is dedicated to bringing balanced journalism, engaging local and regional stories, and continuing the fantastic work of WDIY's valuable volunteer hosts and writers, who contribute exceptional News and Public Affairs content for the listeners of the Lehigh Valley.
    WDIY Headlines
    Coronavirus Update with St. Luke's Dr. Jeffrey Jahre - 24
    James Johnson
    ,
    St. Luke's University Health Network's Dr. Jeffrey Jahre is back with another coronavirus update discussing case rates at the height of the Omicron variant surge, vaccine false narratives, medical professional fatigue, monoclonal antibody and COVID-19 oral treatments, plus a teenage behavioral mental health unit at Easton Hospital, St. Luke's historic nursing school and more.