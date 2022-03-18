Coronavirus Update with St. Luke's Dr. Jeffrey Jahre - 25

St. Luke's University Health Network's Dr. Jeffrey Jahre is back with the 25th Coronavirus Update discussing Covid-19 case rates falling rapidly around the Nation and the Lehigh Valley, how to react with certain restrictions adjusting including recent CDC mask guidance, assessing personal risk especially indoors, plus Newsweek magazine naming St. Luke's University Health Network a World's Best Hospital for the 4th consecutive year and more.

(Original air-dates: 3/16 - 17/22)