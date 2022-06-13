HCLV Unveils New Mural Commemorating Legacy, Humanitarianism of Roberto Clemente | WDIY Local News

The Hispanic Center Lehigh Valley recently unveiled a new mural celebrating the legacy of a famed baseball legend and humanitarian. WDIY’s James Johnson bring this report on the ceremony, and attendees’ reflections on the larger inspiration behind the artwork.

James Johnson / WDIY A plaque at the Hispanic Center Lehigh Valley tells the story of Roberto Clemente's life and legacy and honors the new mural, which was created by Lancaster-based artist Salina Almanzar-Oree.

The mural, titled "De Boriken, al Mundo," can be seen at 520 E. Fourth St. in south Bethlehem.

(Original air-date: 6/13/22)