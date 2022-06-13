HCLV Unveils New Mural Commemorating Legacy, Humanitarianism of Roberto Clemente | WDIY Local News
"De Boriken, al Mundo," a new mural commemorating Puerto Rican baseball star Roberto Clemente, was unveiled June 10 at the Hispanic Center Lehigh Valley in Bethlehem.
James Johnson
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held during the unveiling of a new mural in Bethlehem commemorating baseball player and humanitarian Roberto Clemente.
James Johnson
Guests, elected officials, community members and other attendees celebrate the unveiling of "De Boriken, al Mundo" June 10 at the Hispanic Center Lehigh Valley.
James Johnson
The Hispanic Center Lehigh Valley recently unveiled a new mural celebrating the legacy of a famed baseball legend and humanitarian. WDIY’s James Johnson bring this report on the ceremony, and attendees’ reflections on the larger inspiration behind the artwork.
The mural, titled "De Boriken, al Mundo," can be seen at 520 E. Fourth St. in south Bethlehem.
(Original air-date: 6/13/22)