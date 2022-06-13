© 2022
HCLV Unveils New Mural Commemorating Legacy, Humanitarianism of Roberto Clemente | WDIY Local News

WDIY | By James Johnson,
Sarit Laschinsky
Published June 13, 2022 at 8:13 PM EDT
1 of 3  — RC-Mural.jpg
"De Boriken, al Mundo," a new mural commemorating Puerto Rican baseball star Roberto Clemente, was unveiled June 10 at the Hispanic Center Lehigh Valley in Bethlehem.
James Johnson
2 of 3  — IMG_0228.jpg
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held during the unveiling of a new mural in Bethlehem commemorating baseball player and humanitarian Roberto Clemente.
James Johnson
3 of 3  — IMG_0231.jpg
Guests, elected officials, community members and other attendees celebrate the unveiling of "De Boriken, al Mundo" June 10 at the Hispanic Center Lehigh Valley.
James Johnson

The Hispanic Center Lehigh Valley recently unveiled a new mural celebrating the legacy of a famed baseball legend and humanitarian. WDIY’s James Johnson bring this report on the ceremony, and attendees’ reflections on the larger inspiration behind the artwork.

James Johnson
WDIY
A plaque at the Hispanic Center Lehigh Valley tells the story of Roberto Clemente's life and legacy and honors the new mural, which was created by Lancaster-based artist Salina Almanzar-Oree.

The mural, titled "De Boriken, al Mundo," can be seen at 520 E. Fourth St. in south Bethlehem.

(Original air-date: 6/13/22)

James Johnson
Sarit Laschinsky
