'Worldwide Ukrainian Play Readings' Event to Support Ukrainian Children's Charity | WDIY Local News

On special assignment, Kate Scuffle welcomes professional theater artist Randall Forte, who will direct a staged reading of “A Dictionary of Emotions in War Time” by Yelena Astasyeva from the of the Totem Center Theater Lab.

This work and more are on display as part of a fundraiser — the Worldwide Ukrainian Play Readings project – in support of the Voices of Children Foundation. The evening of theater, film, and dance will be held at Moravian University’s Prosser Auditorium, June 4 at 7 p.m.

(Original air-date: 5/31/22)