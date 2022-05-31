© 2022
WDIY Headlines

'Worldwide Ukrainian Play Readings' Event to Support Ukrainian Children's Charity | WDIY Local News

WDIY | By Kate Scuffle
Published May 31, 2022 at 7:11 PM EDT
Moravian University

On special assignment, Kate Scuffle welcomes professional theater artist Randall Forte, who will direct a staged reading of “A Dictionary of Emotions in War Time” by Yelena Astasyeva from the of the Totem Center Theater Lab.

This work and more are on display as part of a fundraiser — the Worldwide Ukrainian Play Readings project – in support of the Voices of Children Foundation. The evening of theater, film, and dance will be held at Moravian University’s Prosser Auditorium, June 4 at 7 p.m.

(Original air-date: 5/31/22)

Kate Scuffle
An actress, producer, writer and educator, Kate is the Managing Director of Selkie Theatre, and was the founding Executive Director of the award-winning Theatre Outlet. At The Outlet she produced several innovative performance series featuring new drama, music, dance and spoken word, as well as the Outlet’s Educational Outreach programs.
