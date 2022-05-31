© 2022
WDIY Headlines

A Look Inside Bowery Farming's New South Bethlehem Vertical Farm | WDIY Local News

WDIY | By Marcie Lightwood
Published May 31, 2022 at 9:49 AM EDT
BF-1.jpg
1 of 4  — BF-1.jpg
Indoor hydroponic, temperature-controlled vegetable beds at the new Bowery Farming vertical farm in Bethlehem.
Marcie Lightwood
BF-2.jpg
2 of 4  — BF-2.jpg
Refrigerated cool storage for final shipment.
Marcie Lightwood
BF-3.jpg
3 of 4  — BF-3.jpg
Gov. Tom Wolf delivers remarks during the opening of Bowery Farming's new Bethlehem facility.
Marcie Lightwood
BF-4.jpg
4 of 4  — BF-4.jpg
Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure (left) with Bowery CEO Irving Fain (right).
Marcie Lightwood

WDIY's Marcie Lightwood has more.

(Original air-date: 5/30/22)

Tags

WDIY Headlines Bowery FarmingVertical FarmingIrving FainFarmingKatie SeawellagricultureSustainable FarmsGov. Tom WolfJ. William ReynoldsBethlehemLocal News
Marcie Lightwood
Marcie Lightwood came to WDIY to set up the first on-air membership drive, and has stayed with the station ever since. She is a self-employed social worker, specializing in parenting education, working with people in poverty and group facilitation. Currently, Marcie coordinates the NPR news hosts, hosts Morning Edition Monday and serves as a substitute for Celtic Faire, Folk Classics and Assorted Women. She is the mother of four grown children and lives in Allentown.
See stories by Marcie Lightwood
