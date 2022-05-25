© 2022
WDIY Headlines

Lehigh Valley Nestle Facility to Distribute Emergency Baby Formula Shipment | WDIY Local News

WDIY | By James Johnson,
Sarit Laschinsky
Published May 25, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT
20220522-OSEC-UNC-0002_(52092318195).jpg
Public Domain/U.S. Department of Agriculture
/
Wikimedia Commons
Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack meets the first shipment of baby formula transported from Europe by the military in Operation Fly Formula to in Indianapolis, Indiana on May 22, 2022.

A Nestle distribution center in the Lehigh Valley will be distributing a new emergency shipment of infant formula to help alleviate the ongoing nationwide shortage. WDIY's...has more.

(Original air-date: 5/25/22)

baby formula Nestle Operation Fly Formula distribution center supply shortage shortage Biden-Harris Administration Allentown Lehigh Valley Local News
