LVHN Offering Pfizer COVID-19 Booster Shots to Children 5-11 | WDIY Local News

Lehigh Valley Health Network is now offering Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots for children aged 5-11. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more.

The health network says parents can schedule Pfizer booster shots for children aged 5-11 at least five months after their initial vaccine series.

Boosters for children are available by appointment only at LVHN’s five vaccination clinics in Easton, Whitehall, East Stroudsburg, Pottsville and Hazleton.

Some Lehigh Valley Physician Group Pediatric practices are also offering COVID vaccinations and boosters. Parents should check with their child's health care provider's office for COVID-19 vaccine availability.

Parents can schedule booster appointments for their children by going through the MyLVHN patient portal, or by calling the network’s COVID-19 vaccine hotline at 833-584-6283 from Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

(Original air-date: 5/24/22)