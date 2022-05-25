Jif Recalling Certain Peanut Butter Products Due to Potential Salmonella Contamination | WDIY Local News

The Food and Drug Administration is asking consumers to be on the lookout for recalled Jif peanut butter products which may be contaminated with Salmonella. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more.

Jif's parent company, J.M. Smucker Co. has issued a voluntary recall of certain peanut butter products. The full list of recalled products can be found here.

Consumers should check the lot code on the back of the Jif peanut butter jar, under the “Best if Used By” date.

If the lot code’s first four digits are between 1274 and 2140, and if the next three numbers after that are 425, the product has been recalled and should not be consumed.

If someone has used the recalled Jif peanut butter, they should wash and sanitize surfaces and utensils that could have touched the product. Anyone who ate this peanut better and has symptoms of salmonellosis should contact their healthcare provider.

The FDA is also advising restaurants and retailers not to sell or serve any recalled Jif brand peanut butter.

(Original air-date: 5/25/22)