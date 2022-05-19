Warm Handoff Program Available to Assist Suicide Attempt Survivors at LVH-Muhlenberg | WDIY Local News

The Northampton County Division of Mental Health says a new program is available to help suicide attempt survivors at Lehigh Valley Health Network behavioral health units in the county. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more.

The Warm Handoff Program, which became available May 16, serves suicide attempt survivors who are inpatients at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg’s behavioral health unit, and is being provided by Northampton County at no additional costs to patients or their insurance.

Upon discharge, Northampton County residents have the opportunity to be assigned a caseworker who will provide them with supports. These include:



Locating recommended services

Navigating the referral process

Assistance with understanding insurance and how to access services through it

Links to peer and community supports, or to other Northampton County services if needed or requested

Periodic check-ins from time of referral until three months following the patient’s discharge

The program is voluntary, and participants can exit at any time if they feel that they no longer need Warm Handoff services.

(Original air-date: 5/19/22)