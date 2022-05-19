© 2022

WDIY Headlines

Warm Handoff Program Available to Assist Suicide Attempt Survivors at LVH-Muhlenberg | WDIY Local News

WDIY | By Sarit Laschinsky
Published May 19, 2022 at 6:19 PM EDT
Lehigh Valley Hospital–Muhlenberg Campus

The Northampton County Division of Mental Health says a new program is available to help suicide attempt survivors at Lehigh Valley Health Network behavioral health units in the county. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more.

The Warm Handoff Program, which became available May 16, serves suicide attempt survivors who are inpatients at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg’s behavioral health unit, and is being provided by Northampton County at no additional costs to patients or their insurance.

Upon discharge, Northampton County residents have the opportunity to be assigned a caseworker who will provide them with supports. These include:

  • Locating recommended services
  • Navigating the referral process
  • Assistance with understanding insurance and how to access services through it
  • Links to peer and community supports, or to other Northampton County services if needed or requested
  • Periodic check-ins from time of referral until three months following the patient’s discharge

The program is voluntary, and participants can exit at any time if they feel that they no longer need Warm Handoff services.
(Original air-date: 5/19/22)

Sarit Laschinsky
Sarit "Siri" Laschinsky serves as Head News Writer for WDIY's news department, and helps maintain WDIY's website and online content.
