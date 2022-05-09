© 2022
WDIY Headlines

Northampton County Ballot-on-Demand Voting, Mail-in Ballot Application Deadline Is May 10 | WDIY Local News

WDIY | By Sarit Laschinsky
Published May 9, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT
Northampton County is reminding voters that the deadline for ballot-on-demand voting and requesting a mail-in ballot for the upcoming May 17 primary is Tuesday, May 10. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more.

The Northampton County Elections Office says the deadline for ballot-on-demand voting in the primary is May 10 at 5 p.m.

Citizens can vote in-person at the Government Center, 669 Washington St. in Easton during regular office hours, and the counter will stay open until p.m. May 10.

County residents who are eligible to vote can go to the Elections Office, fill out a ballot application, vote on a paper ballot and turn it in all during the same visit. Showing ID is required before receiving a ballot.

The deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot is also May 10 at 5 p.m. Applications can be filed online at vote.pa.gov.

Registered voters who have already applied for a mail-in ballot are not eligible for ballot-on-demand, and must wait to receive their ballot in the mail.

(Original air-date: 5/9/22)

Sarit Laschinsky
Sarit "Siri" Laschinsky serves as Head News Writer for WDIY's news department, and helps maintain WDIY's website and online content.
