Ballot Drop Boxes Available in Lehigh, Northampton Counties for May 17 Primary Election | WDIY Local News

The location of several secure drop boxes for mail-in ballots have been announced by Lehigh and Northampton Counties for the May 17 primary election. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more.

Northampton County drop boxes are accessible Monday-Friday until May 17 at the following locations:



Rotunda of the Government Center, 669 Washington St., Easton, 8:30 a.m.-8 p.m.

Human Services Building, 2801 Emrick Boulevard, Bethlehem, 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m.

Northampton County 911 Center, 100 Gracedale Ave., Nazareth, 8:30 a.m.-8 p.m.

Bethlehem City Hall, 10 E. Church St., Bethlehem, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Lehigh County's five drop boxes will be available beginning May 2 during normal municipal business hours, Monday-Friday at the following locations:

Whitehall Township Building, 3219 MacArthur Road, Whitehall, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Lehigh County Authority Lobby, 1053 Spruce Road, Allentown, from 8:15 a.m.-4:45 p.m.

Fountain Hill Borough Building, 941 Long St., Fountain Hill, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Lehigh County Government Center, 17 S. 7th St., Allentown, will have a drop box available 24/7 at the main entrance

S. 7 St., Allentown, will have a drop box available 24/7 at the main entrance Macungie Borough Building, 21 Locust St., Macungie, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

All drop boxes will be inside their respective building, and each location will be monitored by electronic surveillance.

To ensure their mail-in ballot is not rejected, a must seal their ballot inside the the privacy envelope, before placing that envelop inside the mailing return envelope, which must be signed and dated.

The privacy envelope must also be free from identifying marks and symbols, and the ballot must be returned to the Elections Office by 8 p.m. on May 17.

Voters may only return their own ballot. Third party returning of ballots is not allowed unless rendering assistance to a disabled voter or emergency absentee voter, and the person returning the ballot has a signed Certification of Designated Agent form on file at the Elections Office.

(Original air-date: 4/25/22)

