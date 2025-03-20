© 2025
WDIY Headlines
YANA LV

"Small Connections Have the Biggest Impact" with Carissa Keichel | YANA LV

By Diya Sharma,
Brannagh Breslin
Published March 20, 2025 at 4:00 PM EDT
On this episode of YANA LV, Diya and Brannagh welcome Carissa Keichel, a school-based mental health counselor at Moravian Academy. She shares her journey into student counseling and gives some misconceptions about mental health in high schools.

Carissa also discusses the importance of building trust with students and the difficulty of the process, but shares how she's able to help students find comfort in asking for support. They list some good habits and mindsets for students to follow and compare the dangers and benefits of social media.

YANA LV — You Are Not Alone, Lehigh Valley — with Youth Media Program hosts Brannagh Breslin and Diya Sharma, discusses topics related to mental health and seeks to foster a supportive community. Tune in on the third Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 3/20/25)

Diya Sharma
Diya is the co-host of YANA LV, WDIY's Youth Media Program show focused on mental health. She is an 11th-grade student at Moravian Academy.
Brannagh Breslin
Brannagh is the co-host of YANA LV, WDIY's Youth Media Program show focused on mental health. She is a junior who is currently attending school in Bethlehem, PA.
