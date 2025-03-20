"Small Connections Have the Biggest Impact" with Carissa Keichel | YANA LV

On this episode of YANA LV, Diya and Brannagh welcome Carissa Keichel, a school-based mental health counselor at Moravian Academy. She shares her journey into student counseling and gives some misconceptions about mental health in high schools.

Carissa also discusses the importance of building trust with students and the difficulty of the process, but shares how she's able to help students find comfort in asking for support. They list some good habits and mindsets for students to follow and compare the dangers and benefits of social media.

YANA LV — You Are Not Alone, Lehigh Valley — with Youth Media Program hosts Brannagh Breslin and Diya Sharma, discusses topics related to mental health and seeks to foster a supportive community. Tune in on the third Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 3/20/25)