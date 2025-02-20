© 2025
"Mental Health Isn't Just One Thing" with Maggie Murphy | YANA LV

By Diya Sharma,
Brannagh Breslin
Published February 20, 2025 at 4:59 PM EST

On this episode of YANA LV, Brannagh and Diya talk with Maggie Murphy of NAMI LV, an organization working to break the stigma surrounding mental illness. They discuss the importance of putting faces to the struggles and some common misconceptions that people have about mental illness.

Maggie also talks about NAMI's work, including their recent pushes to reach more underserved communities, and shares some of the most common challenges she sees people with mental illness facing.

YANA LV — You Are Not Alone, Lehigh Valley — with Youth Media Program hosts Brannagh Breslin and Diya Sharma, discusses topics related to mental health and seeks to foster a supportive community. Tune in on the third Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 2/20/25)

Diya Sharma
Diya is the co-host of YANA LV, WDIY's Youth Media Program show focused on mental health. She is an 11th-grade student at Moravian Academy.
Brannagh Breslin
Brannagh is the co-host of YANA LV, WDIY's Youth Media Program show focused on mental health. She is a junior who is currently attending school in Bethlehem, PA.
