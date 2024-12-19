"It Put a Stop On Life": Recovering from Sports Injuries with Angie Perucci | YANA LV

On this episode of YANA LV, Brannagh and Diya welcome Angie Perucci, a student athlete at Moravian Academy, to talk about how two major injuries benched her from sports and impacted her mental health. She talks about the recovery process for each injury and what they taught her about asking for help and about herself.

Angie also discusses what it felt like to finally get back on the field following recovery, and shares hobbies she found while waiting to return to sports.

YANA LV — You Are Not Alone, Lehigh Valley — with Youth Media Program hosts Brannagh Breslin and Diya Sharma, discusses topics related to mental health and seeks to foster a supportive community. Tune in on the third Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 12/19/24)