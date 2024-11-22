© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WDIY Headlines
YANA LV logo
YANA LV

Moving Through Feelings with Sarah Carlson and Vernon J. Mobley | YANA LV

By Brannagh Breslin,
Diya Sharma
Published November 22, 2024 at 10:51 AM EST

On this episode of YANA LV, Brannagh and Diya sit down with Sarah Carlson, choreographer, and Vernon J. Mobley, composer, for 'The Body Keeps the Score,' a story of trauma and healing through dance. They talk about the inspiration for the piece and how the show came together.

Sarah and Vernon also talk about their work to include all participants' experiences, and to make the dance relatable for the audience. Each of them shares ways they expressed the idea of trauma in the work.

YANA LV — You Are Not Alone, Lehigh Valley — with Youth Media Program hosts Brannagh Breslin and Diya Sharma, discusses topics related to mental health and seeks to foster a supportive community. Tune in on the third Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 11/21/24)

Tags
YANA LV Sarah CarlsonVernon J. MobleyThe Body Keeps the ScoredanceTraumaHealing
Brannagh Breslin
Brannagh is the co-host of YANA LV, WDIY's Youth Media Program show focused on mental health. She is a junior who is currently attending school in Bethlehem, PA.
See stories by Brannagh Breslin
Diya Sharma
Diya is the co-host of YANA LV, WDIY's Youth Media Program show focused on mental health. She is an 11th-grade student at Moravian Academy.
See stories by Diya Sharma
Related Content