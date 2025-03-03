"Everyone Is Involved in Agriculture" with John and Aimee Good | The Inside Dish

On this episode, Mike Drabenstott talks with John and Aimee Good of The Good Farm about their work to grow high quality certified organic produce that's noticeably better than store-bought produce. They tell the story of how they came to own their farm and talk about the quality of the soil.

Aimee and John list some of the many fruits and vegetables they grow, which they say includes everything you can think of and some things you can't. They also discuss the benefits of being a certified organic farm for both the farmer and consumer.

