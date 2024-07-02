© 2024
WDIY Headlines
The Inside Dish

"As Real of a Food As You Can Get" with Calvin Virgilio | The Inside Dish

By Michael Drabenstott
Published July 2, 2024 at 12:14 PM EDT

On this episode, Mike Drabenstott sits down with Calvin Virgilio, owner of The Granola Factory in Bethlehem, to talk about the business's roots that date back decades and the delicious but healthy options for both meals and snacks with the product.

Calvin explains why his granola has more health value and a better taste than many of the larger companies' products, gives a peak at some fan favorite options, and talks about the increasing popularity of the item in recent years.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered, during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 7/1/24)

The Inside Dish The Granola FactoryCalvin VirgilioBethlehemNutritionHealthy eating
Michael Drabenstott
Michael Drabenstott is host of The Inside Dish, a monthly program highlighting the exploding Lehigh Valley food and culinary scene. He interviews restaurateurs, artisans and others involved in bringing a unique assortment of foods and beverages to our region.
