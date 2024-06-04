Guiding You to Delicious Food with Qaza Nazeer | The Inside Dish

On this episode, Heidi Stahl welcomes Qaza Nazeer, creator of Social Guides HQ, a digital guide where users can mark their favorite restaurants, dishes, and so much more so others can find recommendations for their next meal out.

They talk about the process of creating an app for restaurant recommendations, the capabilities users have, and the excitement of being able to have a deeper look into the dining experience.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered, during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 6/3/24)