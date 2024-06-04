A Mix of Family and Farmette with Cathy and Neil Heimsoth | The Inside Dish

On this episode, Heidi Stahl is joined by Cathy and Neil Heimsoth of Bar H, the mobile cocktail bar that can bring the fun to any location. They talk about the family-owned business's combination of specialty drinks and cocktails and expert help that have made them an award-winning bartending service.

Cathy and Neil discuss their use of their own herbs and garnishes grown on their farmette in Walnutport and the excitement of being able to provide an amazing experience for events throughout the Lehigh Valley and beyond.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered, during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 6/3/24)