WDIY Headlines
The Inside Dish

Brothers, Brisket, and BBQ with Dean Zannakis | The Inside Dish

By Heidi Stahl
Published December 5, 2023 at 10:02 AM EST

Heidi Stahl welcomes Dean Zannakis of Phillipsburg's BBQ Boys, a brother-owned restaurant serving up all the BBQ favorites. They discuss how the restaurant got its start during the pandemic, the fun of opening a business with your brother, and the mouth-watering menu that will have customers wanting to try one of everything.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered, during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 12/4/23)

Tags
The Inside Dish BBQ BoysDean ZannakisPhillipsburgLehigh Valleyrestaurantsfamily business
Heidi Stahl
Heidi joins WDIY as a volunteer and alternating host of The Inside Dish beginning February 2022.
See stories by Heidi Stahl
