A Magazine for Foodies with Patrick Duffy and Carrie Havranek | The Inside Dish

Mike Drabenstott welcomes Patrick Duffy and Carrie Havranek of the magazine Edible Lehigh Valley to talk about the publication's origins, purpose, and goal of highlighting the area's vast restaurant scene. They emphasize how lucky we are to live in such a bustling place with such diverse and exciting options for food, and how Edible Lehigh Valley can help people get out and visiting unique restaurants, cafes, bars, markets, and more.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered, during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 11/6/23)