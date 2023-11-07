Search Query
Show Search
Home
NPR
Morning Edition
Fresh Air
All Things Considered
TED Radio Hour
Fresh Air Weekend
Weekend Edition Saturday
Weekend Edition Sunday
Morning Edition
Fresh Air
All Things Considered
TED Radio Hour
Fresh Air Weekend
Weekend Edition Saturday
Weekend Edition Sunday
News
WDIY Local News
WHYY Regional News
PA State News
NPR Headline News
WDIY Local News
WHYY Regional News
PA State News
NPR Headline News
Public Affairs
A Closer Look
Active Lehigh Valley
Charla Comunitaria
The El-Chaar Chronicles
HealthBEAT
The Inside Dish
Inside the (610)
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon
Lehigh Valley Business Beat
Lehigh Valley Discourse
Let's Talk
On Every Main Street
On the Media
Perspectives
Plan Lehigh Valley
Q:LV
Teen Connect
Teen Money Matters
Teen Scientist
Wellness Lehigh Valley
Your Financial Choices
A Closer Look
Active Lehigh Valley
Charla Comunitaria
The El-Chaar Chronicles
HealthBEAT
The Inside Dish
Inside the (610)
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon
Lehigh Valley Business Beat
Lehigh Valley Discourse
Let's Talk
On Every Main Street
On the Media
Perspectives
Plan Lehigh Valley
Q:LV
Teen Connect
Teen Money Matters
Teen Scientist
Wellness Lehigh Valley
Your Financial Choices
Features
At the Movies
Celtic Cultural Minute
Economic Pulse
Shakespearean Insights
What’s in a Name?
At the Movies
Celtic Cultural Minute
Economic Pulse
Shakespearean Insights
What’s in a Name?
Music
All Music Programs A-Z
Blues
Classical
Folk
Jazz
Late Night
On-Air Playlist
Rock/Pop/AAA
Two-Week Music Show Archive
WDIY Studio Sessions
Weekends
World Music
All Music Programs A-Z
Blues
Classical
Folk
Jazz
Late Night
On-Air Playlist
Rock/Pop/AAA
Two-Week Music Show Archive
WDIY Studio Sessions
Weekends
World Music
Schedule
Support
Become a Member
Become a Volunteer
Donate Records & CDs
Donate Your Vehicle
Foundation Support
Leadership Circle
Major Gifts & Emergency Funds
Planned Giving
Underwriting/Business Support
Become a Member
Become a Volunteer
Donate Records & CDs
Donate Your Vehicle
Foundation Support
Leadership Circle
Major Gifts & Emergency Funds
Planned Giving
Underwriting/Business Support
Community Calendar
WDIY Sponsored Events
View All Upcoming Events
Submit An Event
WDIY Sponsored Events
View All Upcoming Events
Submit An Event
About
About WDIY
Board of Directors
Community Advisory Board
Contact Us
Employment Opportunities
LVCBA Meeting Schedule
On-Air Hosts
Staff
Station Alerts
WDIY's Youth Media Program
About WDIY
Board of Directors
Community Advisory Board
Contact Us
Employment Opportunities
LVCBA Meeting Schedule
On-Air Hosts
Staff
Station Alerts
WDIY's Youth Media Program
© 2023
Menu
Show Search
Search Query
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Air
Now Playing
WDIY
All Streams
Home
NPR
Morning Edition
Fresh Air
All Things Considered
TED Radio Hour
Fresh Air Weekend
Weekend Edition Saturday
Weekend Edition Sunday
Morning Edition
Fresh Air
All Things Considered
TED Radio Hour
Fresh Air Weekend
Weekend Edition Saturday
Weekend Edition Sunday
News
WDIY Local News
WHYY Regional News
PA State News
NPR Headline News
WDIY Local News
WHYY Regional News
PA State News
NPR Headline News
Public Affairs
A Closer Look
Active Lehigh Valley
Charla Comunitaria
The El-Chaar Chronicles
HealthBEAT
The Inside Dish
Inside the (610)
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon
Lehigh Valley Business Beat
Lehigh Valley Discourse
Let's Talk
On Every Main Street
On the Media
Perspectives
Plan Lehigh Valley
Q:LV
Teen Connect
Teen Money Matters
Teen Scientist
Wellness Lehigh Valley
Your Financial Choices
A Closer Look
Active Lehigh Valley
Charla Comunitaria
The El-Chaar Chronicles
HealthBEAT
The Inside Dish
Inside the (610)
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon
Lehigh Valley Business Beat
Lehigh Valley Discourse
Let's Talk
On Every Main Street
On the Media
Perspectives
Plan Lehigh Valley
Q:LV
Teen Connect
Teen Money Matters
Teen Scientist
Wellness Lehigh Valley
Your Financial Choices
Features
At the Movies
Celtic Cultural Minute
Economic Pulse
Shakespearean Insights
What’s in a Name?
At the Movies
Celtic Cultural Minute
Economic Pulse
Shakespearean Insights
What’s in a Name?
Music
All Music Programs A-Z
Blues
Classical
Folk
Jazz
Late Night
On-Air Playlist
Rock/Pop/AAA
Two-Week Music Show Archive
WDIY Studio Sessions
Weekends
World Music
All Music Programs A-Z
Blues
Classical
Folk
Jazz
Late Night
On-Air Playlist
Rock/Pop/AAA
Two-Week Music Show Archive
WDIY Studio Sessions
Weekends
World Music
Schedule
Support
Become a Member
Become a Volunteer
Donate Records & CDs
Donate Your Vehicle
Foundation Support
Leadership Circle
Major Gifts & Emergency Funds
Planned Giving
Underwriting/Business Support
Become a Member
Become a Volunteer
Donate Records & CDs
Donate Your Vehicle
Foundation Support
Leadership Circle
Major Gifts & Emergency Funds
Planned Giving
Underwriting/Business Support
Community Calendar
WDIY Sponsored Events
View All Upcoming Events
Submit An Event
WDIY Sponsored Events
View All Upcoming Events
Submit An Event
About
About WDIY
Board of Directors
Community Advisory Board
Contact Us
Employment Opportunities
LVCBA Meeting Schedule
On-Air Hosts
Staff
Station Alerts
WDIY's Youth Media Program
About WDIY
Board of Directors
Community Advisory Board
Contact Us
Employment Opportunities
LVCBA Meeting Schedule
On-Air Hosts
Staff
Station Alerts
WDIY's Youth Media Program
magazine
WDIY Headlines
A Magazine for Foodies with Patrick Duffy and Carrie Havranek | The Inside Dish
Michael Drabenstott
Mike Drabenstott welcomes Patrick Duffy and Carrie Havranek from Edible Lehigh Valley to talk about the magazine's origins, purpose, and goal of highlighting the area's vast restaurant scene.
Listen
•
14:10