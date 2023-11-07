© 2023
The Inside Dish

A Magazine for Foodies with Patrick Duffy and Carrie Havranek | The Inside Dish

By Michael Drabenstott
Published November 7, 2023 at 8:55 AM EST

Mike Drabenstott welcomes Patrick Duffy and Carrie Havranek of the magazine Edible Lehigh Valley to talk about the publication's origins, purpose, and goal of highlighting the area's vast restaurant scene. They emphasize how lucky we are to live in such a bustling place with such diverse and exciting options for food, and how Edible Lehigh Valley can help people get out and visiting unique restaurants, cafes, bars, markets, and more.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered, during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 11/6/23)

Tags
The Inside Dish Lehigh ValleyEdible Lehigh ValleyPatrick DuffyCarrie Havranekmagazinerestaurants
Michael Drabenstott
Michael Drabenstott is host of The Inside Dish, a monthly program highlighting the exploding Lehigh Valley food and culinary scene. He interviews restaurateurs, artisans and others involved in bringing a unique assortment of foods and beverages to our region.
