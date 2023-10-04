© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Inside Dish

Expanding Halal in the Valley with Crispy Spice's Mohammad Ayaz | The Inside Dish

By Heidi Stahl
Published October 4, 2023 at 10:19 AM EDT

Heidi Stahl talks with Mohammad Ayaz, co-owner and creator of Crispy Spice Halal Grill, a family-owned and operated restaurant that’s looking to bring their love of halal food to the Lehigh Valley and expand on its possibilities with their fried food, gyros, desserts, and more.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered, during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 10/2/23)

Tags
The Inside Dish HalalRestaurantAllentownEastonMohammad Ayaz
Heidi Stahl
Heidi joins WDIY as a volunteer and alternating host of The Inside Dish beginning February 2022.
See stories by Heidi Stahl
Related Content