Expanding Halal in the Valley with Crispy Spice's Mohammad Ayaz | The Inside Dish

Heidi Stahl talks with Mohammad Ayaz, co-owner and creator of Crispy Spice Halal Grill, a family-owned and operated restaurant that’s looking to bring their love of halal food to the Lehigh Valley and expand on its possibilities with their fried food, gyros, desserts, and more.

(Original air-date: 10/2/23)