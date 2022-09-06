More Than Just a Cup of Coffee: Seth & Co.’s Desiree and Seth McMullan | The Inside Dish

Mike Drabenstott welcomes Desiree and Seth McMullan from Seth & Co. Special Brew, a nonprofit coffee shop dedicated to employing adults with special needs. Together, they talk about the shop’s founding and mission, its benefit to employees and the larger community, and of course – the coffee.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered, during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 9/5/22)