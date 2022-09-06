© 2022
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
TheInsideDish.png
The Inside Dish

More Than Just a Cup of Coffee: Seth & Co.’s Desiree and Seth McMullan | The Inside Dish

Published September 6, 2022 at 10:21 AM EDT
IMG_0578.JPG

Mike Drabenstott welcomes Desiree and Seth McMullan from Seth & Co. Special Brew, a nonprofit coffee shop dedicated to employing adults with special needs. Together, they talk about the shop’s founding and mission, its benefit to employees and the larger community, and of course – the coffee.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered, during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 9/5/22)

Tags

The Inside Dish Seth McMullanDesiree McMullanSeth & Co. Special BrewnonprofitsSpecial NeedsCoffeecoffee houseInclusionCommunityPalmer Park MallEastonThe Inside Dish
Michael Drabenstott
Michael Drabenstott is host of The Inside Dish, a monthly program highlighting the exploding Lehigh Valley food and culinary scene. He interviews restaurateurs, artisans and others involved in bringing a unique assortment of foods and beverages to our region.
See stories by Michael Drabenstott
Related Content