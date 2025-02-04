"The Work Needs to Be Done Here, Too" with Dr. Chris Hunt | Influence Unplugged

On this episode, Lindsay Watson sits down with Dr. Chris Hunt, Vice President and Dean for Equity and Inclusion at Moravian University. He discusses the mentor that made him realize his passion for his line of work, and his efforts to be a similar mentor for Black students and students of color as they move past high school.

Dr. Hunt shares more about his Doctoral research and how it plays into his current mentorship efforts, and discusses the importance of faith in his life and passions. He discusses his belief that helping others is a duty, not a burden.

Influence Unplugged: Celebrating Black Legacy is a powerful limited series celebrating Black History Month. The show highlights remarkable stories of African American leadership, creativity, and contributions shaping our community and beyond.

(Original air-date: 2/4/25)