© 2023
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Charla Comunitaria.png
Charla Comunitaria

Preventing Abuse and Exploitation of Undocumented People with Raymond Lahoud | Charla Comunitaria

By Olga Negrón
Published February 24, 2023 at 2:40 PM EST
IMG_0860.JPG

Continuing on last month's theme of addressing domestic abuse, Olga Negrón welcomes immigration attorney Raymond Lahoud to talk about the resources available to undocumented individuals who are suffering from domestic or intimate partner abuse.

They also talk about resources for individuals facing workplace exploitation and abuse, as well as the importance of reaching out to law enforcement or other appropriate authorities when faced with personal risk, no matter one's immigration status.

Charla Comunitaria features interviews and conversations which explore the Lehigh Valley's growing and thriving Latin American community. Catch new episodes the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Perspectives.

(Original air-date: 2/23/23)

Tags
Charla Comunitaria Raymond Lahoudundocumented immigrantsdomestic abuseDomestic ViolenceSex TraffickingLabor exploitationlabor lawslaw enforcementimmigrationattorneyLehigh ValleyCharla Comunitaria
Olga Negrón
Olga was the first elected Latina Councilwoman in the City of Bethlehem and for many years has been a force in the Lehigh Valley community as a member of several organizations in Pennsylvania. She is also the Office Manager and Community Liaison for HGSK Law Firm. Olga is a well-known public servant regarded as the guardian angel of the underdog, always fighting for justice, righting wrongs, empowering women and girls, and being the steady voice of the voiceless. She is happily married to District Magistrate Judge Nicholas Englesson.
See stories by Olga Negrón
Related Content