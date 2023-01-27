© 2023
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Charla Comunitaria.png
Charla Comunitaria

'Stop the Abuse, Stop the Silence': A Conversation with Turning Point's Miriam Rivera | Charla Comunitaria

By Olga Negrón
Published January 27, 2023 at 9:11 AM EST
IMG_0839.JPG

Olga Negron welcomes Miriam Rivera, Community Advocates Director for Turning Point of Lehigh Valley, which provides a safe place for survivors of domestic and intimate partner abuse and violence. They have a conversation about recognizing abuse, available resources, and how Turning Point's services and programs can help anyone suffering from abuse find refuge.

Anyone who needs help for a domestic or intimate partner abuse situation can reach out to Turning Point by contacting:

24/7 Helpline: 610-437-3369

Toll-free: 877-438-4957

TTY: 610-419-4594

Charla Comunitaria features interviews and conversations which explore the Lehigh Valley's growing and thriving Latin American community. Catch new episodes the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Perspectives.

(Original air-date: 1/26/23)

Tags
Charla Comunitaria Charla Comunitaria
Olga Negrón
Olga was the first elected Latina Councilwoman in the City of Bethlehem and for many years has been a force in the Lehigh Valley community as a member of several organizations in Pennsylvania. She is also the Office Manager and Community Liaison for HGSK Law Firm. Olga is a well-known public servant regarded as the guardian angel of the underdog, always fighting for justice, righting wrongs, empowering women and girls, and being the steady voice of the voiceless. She is happily married to District Magistrate Judge Nicholas Englesson.
See stories by Olga Negrón
Related Content