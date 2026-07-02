"Everybody Plays" with Keri Neidig, Mackenzey Taylor, and Ella Cole | Active LV

On this episode, Margaret McConnell talks with Keri Neidig, Vice President of Greater Lehigh Valley Athletics, and Mackenzey Taylor and Ella Cole, two of the organization's athletes, to talk about the opportunities for girls to participate in co-ed or girls-only flag football leagues.

Keri talks about how the league was sparked by a philosophy of inclusion, and the surge in female registration that inspired the girls' flag football league. Mackenzey and Ella share the empowerment they get from playing in this environment and the skills they've gained both on and off the field.

Active Lehigh Valley is a monthly discussion that explores topics about physical health and getting active. Active Lehigh Valley is sponsored by St. Luke's University Health Network.

Listen every second Thursday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following NPR’s All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 7/2/26)

