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Active Lehigh Valley

Where Community Meets Concrete with Andy Po | Active LV

By Michael Drabenstott
Published June 11, 2026 at 2:34 PM EDT

On this episode, Mike Drabenstott sits down with Andy Po, owner of Homebase Skate Shop in Bethlehem, to talk about the evolution of skateboarding as a sport and a culture. Andy shares how he got into skateboarding and the process of growing comfortable and building skills on the board.

Andy and Mike discuss the physicality of skating and the importance of understanding how to take care of your body so you can continue for years to come. Plus, how Homebase teaches kids the basics of skating through their Push Ahead program, and the value of including skaters and skateparks in communities.

Active Lehigh Valley is a monthly discussion that explores topics about physical health and getting active. Active Lehigh Valley is sponsored by St. Luke's University Health Network.

Listen every second Thursday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following NPR’s All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 6/11/26)

Tags
Active Lehigh Valley Andy PoHomebase SkateshopskateboardingculturePhysical Fitness
Michael Drabenstott
Michael Drabenstott is host of The Inside Dish, a monthly program highlighting the exploding Lehigh Valley food and culinary scene. He interviews restaurateurs, artisans and others involved in bringing a unique assortment of foods and beverages to our region.
See stories by Michael Drabenstott
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