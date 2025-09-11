Looking to the Sky: Bird Watching with David Barber | Active LV

On this episode, Mike Drabenstott sits down with David Barber of Hawk Mountain Sanctuary to talk about bird watching as a way to get active. David shares some of the physical and mental benefits that come with the activity and ways to get started.

They discuss some of the best places in the region and country to bird watch and give a glimpse at Hawk Mountain's outdoor opportunities and annual raptor counts.

Listen every second Thursday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following NPR’s All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 9/11/25)

