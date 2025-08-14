"The Why Will Sustain You" with Joetta | Active LV

On this episode, Margaret McConnell is joined by Joetta, a four-time Olympian, author, entrepreneur, and motivational speaker. Joetta reveals how her parents' focus on sports and education guided her to professional track and field.

Joetta explains how she's stayed at the top of her game physically for so long and advice for people who struggling to get started being active. She defines her champion mindset and whether motivation is something you're born with or something you can be taught.

