"You Are What You Eat" with Elliot Beadle | Active LV

On this episode, Mike Drabenstott talks with Elliot Beadle, a Sports and Performance Dietitian Nutritionist from St. Luke's Health Network, to talk about how to improve the result you get out of your body based on what you put in it. Elliot talks about how proper nutrition can look different for people of different activity levels.

They also discuss how your body breaks down the food you eat and some of the biggest items you should be avoiding. Elliot also shares some considerations for people living vegan or vegetarian lifestyles and talks about how nutrition science is evolving.

Active Lehigh Valley is a monthly discussion that explores topics about physical health and getting active. Active Lehigh Valley is sponsored by St. Luke's University Health Network.

Listen every second Thursday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following NPR’s All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 7/10/25)